DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,713,000 after purchasing an additional 561,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.2 %

GDDY opened at $119.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $119.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.62.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,173,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,935 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.22.

GoDaddy Company Profile

Free Report

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

