DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.23 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 134.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 31.5% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 61.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after buying an additional 88,488 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.88.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.