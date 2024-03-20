Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 452.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.32 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

