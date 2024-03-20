Diversified Trust Co Sells 31,718 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,718 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

