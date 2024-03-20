Diversified Trust Co Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CONMED were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,926,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNMD opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $75.16 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

CONMED Company Profile



CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.



