Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Q2 were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Q2 by 681.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Q2 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Q2 Stock Up 1.7 %

QTWO stock opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,369 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $118,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 174,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,602.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $118,686.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 174,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $1,849,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at $19,452,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,710 shares of company stock worth $15,979,253 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.