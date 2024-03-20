Diversified Trust Co Acquires 5,015 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JCI opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

