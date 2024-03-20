Diligent Investors LLC Acquires New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,141,945. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $258.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.34 and its 200-day moving average is $227.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

