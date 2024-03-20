Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $131.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20. Crocs has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $381,202.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.78.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

