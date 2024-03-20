Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dover by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,175,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after purchasing an additional 879,533 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $177.64.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

