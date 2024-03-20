Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 429 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 820.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 676,588 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

NYSE GPC opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average is $141.60.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

