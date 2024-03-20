Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Complete Solaria in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSLR. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Complete Solaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in Complete Solaria during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Complete Solaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Complete Solaria by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSLR opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Complete Solaria has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

Complete Solaria, Inc provides solar technology, services, and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc was founded in 2000 and is based in Fremont, California.

