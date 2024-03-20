Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Complete Solaria in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of CSLR opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Complete Solaria has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.
Complete Solaria, Inc provides solar technology, services, and installation services. It offers solar panel designing and installation services, as well as develops a solar digital platform for homeowners and installers. The company also provide financing for solar panels. Complete Solaria, Inc was founded in 2000 and is based in Fremont, California.
