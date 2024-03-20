Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 709,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 878,650 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

