Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Update

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 961,300 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.
Read Our Latest Report on Calavo Growers
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calavo Growers Stock Performance
Shares of CVGW opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $38.97.
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Calavo Growers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.61%.
Calavo Growers Company Profile
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calavo Growers
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy on Commission Cuts
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Geron Stock Doubles After Imetelstat Receives FDA Panel Approval
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.