Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Update

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 961,300 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVGW opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $38.97.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.61%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

