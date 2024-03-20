Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Buys Shares of 621 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dover by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 0.4 %

Dover stock opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $177.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.12 and its 200 day moving average is $148.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

