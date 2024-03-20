Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,330 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,200 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

