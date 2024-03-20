Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sysco by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

