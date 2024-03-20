Brokerages Set Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT at $82.92

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $62.65.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,808,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,332,000 after buying an additional 1,114,848 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 157.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,450,000 after acquiring an additional 615,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332,773 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

