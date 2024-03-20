BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,975 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.