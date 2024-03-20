BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.62.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.