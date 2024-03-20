BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 550 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Waste Management stock opened at $212.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.93. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

