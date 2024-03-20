Beam Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($5.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.38) for the year. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.40) per share.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEAM. TheStreet raised Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BEAM opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,805,776.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,472 shares of company stock worth $1,618,322. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

