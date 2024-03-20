Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,530,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the February 14th total of 19,120,000 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bakkt from $1.70 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 393,125 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 393,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 42,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $54,364.89. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 667,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,258,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,177. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 4,335.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bakkt by 109.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.
