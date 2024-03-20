Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $856.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $893.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $721.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

