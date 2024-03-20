Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 146.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE APO opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.99.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

