Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the February 14th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 19.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANVS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Annovis Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of ANVS stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.55. Annovis Bio has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $23.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

