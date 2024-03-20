Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,300 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. PPL’s payout ratio is 103.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

