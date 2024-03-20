Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,599,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $902,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $2,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $99.60 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $107.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.71%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

