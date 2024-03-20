Analysts Set Expectations for SIGA Technologies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for SIGA Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff expects that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of SIGA opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $592.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 43,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 1,054.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,521,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,835 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 297,095 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,274,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 343,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.