American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of American Assets Trust worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 87.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AAT opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.52%.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

