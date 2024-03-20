Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of Altria Group worth $40,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

