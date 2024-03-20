Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.03.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.74 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average of $137.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,655.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,159 shares of company stock valued at $36,112,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

