732 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.66.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

