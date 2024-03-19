Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 117.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.39% of Helios Technologies worth $62,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HLIO opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.87 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

