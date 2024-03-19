Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,028 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.51% of RB Global worth $58,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RB Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in RB Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth approximately $587,759,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the third quarter worth $56,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE RBA opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.87.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. RB Global’s revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,297.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,297.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

