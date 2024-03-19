Wedmont Private Capital Has $610,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Humana were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Humana by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.00.

Humana Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $347.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.26. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.54 and a 1 year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

