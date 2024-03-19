Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.91%.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

