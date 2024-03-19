Waycross Investment Management Co Sells 95 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Waycross Investment Management Co reduced its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Boise Cascade accounts for approximately 1.9% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $132.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.70 and its 200 day moving average is $117.06. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $143.56.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

