Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 316.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.42. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $235.81 and a fifty-two week high of $346.51. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.