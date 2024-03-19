Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 347,185 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,091,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.42% of Hormel Foods worth $1,334,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE:HRL opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,397 shares of company stock worth $969,370. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

