Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,701,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.40% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $1,566,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,886 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,163,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,906,000 after acquiring an additional 275,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,377,000 after acquiring an additional 306,018 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,341 shares of company stock valued at $6,780,486 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

