Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.58 Billion Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,632,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.06% of Conagra Brands worth $1,580,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

