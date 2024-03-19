Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.49 Billion Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,358,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.78% of Evergy worth $1,488,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Evergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Evergy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.