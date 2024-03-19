Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.43 Billion Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,060,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.80% of Zebra Technologies worth $1,433,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $285.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $320.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.30 and its 200-day moving average is $245.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZBRA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.