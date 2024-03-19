Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.35 Billion Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,493,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,437,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.22% of AES worth $1,345,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 3,172.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:AES opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 209.10%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

