Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.32 Billion Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,975,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.00% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $1,317,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

