Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 211,189 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.68% of Avantor worth $1,379,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth $326,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avantor by 65.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,538,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,522,000 after buying an additional 1,005,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $14,746,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Avantor by 11.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Avantor by 28.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Avantor Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

