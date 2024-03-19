Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Raised by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 262.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,333 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.