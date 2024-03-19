TL Private Wealth Buys 2,725 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

