Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,587 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 186.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 48.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,799 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,484,000 after acquiring an additional 316,264 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MDU opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

